Video: ALADDIN Broadway Cast Performs a Medley on TODAY

The Broadway cast of “Aladdin” recently appeared on TODAY to perform a four-song medley of songs from the hit musical as part of the Citi Concert Series. The performance was led by Michael James Scott, who talked about the show prior to taking the stage.

Check out the full video!

About Aladdin

Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice, and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.