Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 27, 2026- Tony Awards Sets Date and Theatre and More

Elaine Hendrix wowed with a showstopping number from Hello, Dolly!, while the dates were revealed for this year's Tony Awards ceremony and nominations. Across the pond, plans were unveiled for a stage adaptation of the popular series The Traitors, heading to London in 2027. Test your knowledge of Broadway opening numbers with a special Jeopardy! video challenge, catch rehearsal sneak peeks from Luke Evans in The Rocky Horror Show, and see the newest photos from Hadestown, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more. Plus, get all the casting scoops, musical extensions, TV crossovers, and industry insights you might've missed.
Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway
Jerry Mitchell to Direct DIRTY LITTLE SECRET Industry Presentations
| Video: Test Your Knowledge of Broadway Opening Numbers with These JEOPARDY! Questions
During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite game show dedicated a category to opening numbers featured in Broadway musicals. Watch the clip here to see if you answer each clue correctly!. (more...)
| Video: Luke Evans Rehearses for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
You can now get a first look at Luke Evans (Frank-N-Furter) and Sam Pinkleton (Director) in rehearsal for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company this spring!. (more...)
Watch: 'Set This House On Fire' Music Video From MANIC STREET CREATURE
You can now get a first look at the ‘Set This House On Fire’ music video released for Maimuna Memon’s Manic Street Creature, directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, running at Kiln Theatre,. (more...)
Videos: Inside 2026 BroadwayCon With RENT & IN THE HEIGHTS Reunions
BroadwayCon was held over the weekend in New York City. Watch videos from Rent, In the Heights, SIX, The Lost Boys, Avenue Q, Heathers the Musical, Kerry Butler, Marc Shaiman, and more.. (more...)
Dirty Little Secret, a new musical based on a true story, will receive industry presentations in New York City, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.. (more...
Industry Pro Newsletter: Performers Push Back on ‘The Show Must Go On’, Williamstown Will Produce in 2027
Inside, you’ll find practical guidance for performers, timely conversations about safety, labor, and financial realities on Broadway, and a celebration of the often-unsung artists who keep shows running. We also look beyond New York to regional theaters rethinking their futures, another Kennedy Center cancellation, and an international announcement bringing a popular screen property to the London stage.. (more...
Tri-M Foundation Opens Applications for Performing Arts Grants
The Tri-M Foundation is now accepting applications for its Performing Arts Grant program, aimed at supporting non-profit arts organizations in the U.S. in Music, Opera/Musical Theatre, and Media Arts for the 2026-2027 cycle. . (more...
American Theatre Wing Reveals 2025 National Theatre Company Grants
The American Theatre Wing revealed the recipients of ATW’s National Theatre Company Grants program. Five grants of $100,000 have been awarded to companies that have demonstrated innovative new strategies to present the work of American playwrights.. (more...
Review Roundup: DATA Opens Off-Broadway
Matthew Libby’s play DATA has officially made its New York stage premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli. Learn more about the production and read the reviews here!. (more...
Review Roundup: A GRAIN OF SAND Opens at Arcola Theatre
A Grain of Sand, written and directed by Deputy Artistic Director Elias Matar and performed by Sarah Agha is running at Arcola Theatre ahead of a UK tour. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's review roundup.. (more...
Review Roundup: Elevator Repair Service's ULYSSES at The Public
The Public Theater is presenting Elevator Repair Service’s Ulysses, presented in partnership with Under the Radar festival. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...
Full Cast Set For Broadway Transfer of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Complete casting has been announced for CATS: The Jellicle Ball at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) coming to Broadway this Spring. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends on Broadway for a Seventh Time
The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has extended its run for a seventh time, adding 6 more weeks.. (more...
Review: JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Is there a story more universally connected to the experience of girlhood than Little Women? Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 coming-of-age novel is a beloved read across the world, with its descriptions of sisterly devotion, struggle, love, and loss. The March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy - have woven themselves into the lives of women and girls since their publication. The March sisters are also no strangers to the theatre, and this is not the first time that someone tries to adapt it for the stage, and we’ve had quite a few less-than-deserving examples that shall go unmentioned.. (more...
HEATED RIVALRY Musical Parody Coming to the Laurie Beechman Theatre
Heated Rivalry The Unauthorized Musical Parody will premiere at the Laurie Beechman Theater this March. Based on the hit HBO show, this new musical was written by Dylan MarcAurele and will be directed by Alan Kliffer.. (more...
Additional Cast Set for ROMEO & JULIET in the West End Starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe
Additional cast members have been revealed for Romeo & Juliet. Starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe, directed by the highly acclaimed Robert Icke, performances will take place at the Harold Pinter Theatre.. (more...
BUG on Broadway Starring Carrie Coon Extends for a Second Time
Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, will extend its run for the second time.. (more...
Victor Garber Joins Cast of New Film Adaptation of Kay Thompson's ELOISE
Tony Award-nominated performer Victor Garber is among the newly confirmed cast for Eloise, the forthcoming live-action film adaptation of the beloved book series by Kay Thompson.. (more...
Broadway Meets THE BEAUTY: A Guide to the Stage Stars in the New FX Series
From Anthony Ramos to Ben Platt, take a look at all the Broadway stars to look out for when you tune in to Ryan Murphy's new series, The Beauty. New episodes debut on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Hulu.. (more...)
