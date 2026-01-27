Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 27, 2026- Tony Awards Sets Date and Theatre and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Start your day with the latest buzz from the Broadway stage and beyond. Elaine Hendrix wowed with a showstopping number from Hello, Dolly!, while the dates were revealed for this year’s Tony Awards ceremony and nominations. Across the pond, plans were unveiled for a stage adaptation of the popular series The Traitors, heading to London in 2027. Test your knowledge of Broadway opening numbers with a special Jeopardy! video challenge, catch rehearsal sneak peeks from Luke Evans in The Rocky Horror Show, and see the newest photos from Hadestown, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more. Plus, get all the casting scoops, musical extensions, TV crossovers, and industry insights you might've missed. There’s something for everyone as we spotlight the high notes, hot topics, and can’t-miss moments taking center stage across the theatre world!