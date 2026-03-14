What Oscar-Nominated Film Would You Want to See On Stage?

It's Oscars weekend! Ahead of Sunday's awards show, we want to know which nominated film you would like to see on stage. Whether it be a play or musical, choose between Sinners, Bugonia, Song Sung Blue, Train Dreams, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value. Vote in the poll below!

The 98th Oscars, celebrating the best of film from this past year, will take place this Sunday, March 15, 2026. Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the ceremony airs live on ABC at 7pm ET/4 pm PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will stream live on Hulu.

Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, Emma Stone, and more are nominated at the 98th Academy Awards. Sinners leads the nominations with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and 3 acting nods. This was closely followed by One Battle After Another, which garnered 13 nominations.

Find out everything you need to know about the Academy Awards here.