Broadway Meets THE BEAUTY: A Guide to the Stage Stars in the New FX Series

Ryan Murphy is back with The Beauty, another delightfully twisted TV series from the famed producer. Like many of his previous outings, the horror guru has filled out the ensemble with an array of theatrical talent for this project, ensuring a doubly fun experience for Broadway fans.

In addition to Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, who appear in the main cast, the series features an impressive roster of guest stars, many of whom also come from the world of Broadway.

We've gathered a list of all the Broadway alums we could find in the available episodes, but pay attention: we consider some to be "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" appearances. From Jacquel Spivy to Ben Platt, take a look at our guide below to find out which Broadway stars to look out for when you tune in to the FX series. New episodes debut on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Hulu.

The Beauty follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennett, who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation," and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin."

Note: Some character names are omitted to keep the guide spoiler-free.

Photo Credit: FX

Anthony Ramos (The Assassin)- Recurring

Anthony Ramos is a stage and screen performer whose recent credits include Twisters, A House of Dynamite, and the MCU series Ironheart. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. On Broadway, he was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton. In 2024, May 15th was proclaimed as "Anthony Ramos Day" in Brooklyn, following a donation from the actor to the arts program at Bushwick High School.

Jeremy Pope (Jeremy)- Recurring

Jeremy Pope is an American actor and singer. He became the sixth person in Tony Award history to be nominated in two categories for separate performances during the same year, when he received nominations for Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud in 2019. He earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for Ain't Too Proud. He was most recently seen on Broadway in The Collaboration and will reprise his role as Jean-Michel Basquiat in an upcoming film adaptation.

Rebecca Hall (Jordan Bennett)- Recurring

Rebecca Hall’s professional stage career began in 2002 when she starred in a production of Mrs. Warren's Profession at London’s Strand Theatre under the direction of her father, renowned theater artist Peter Hall. She went on to work with him in several productions, including Twelfth Night at London's National Theatre. She made her Broadway debut in 2013 with Sophie Treadwell's play Machinal at the Roundabout Theater Company.

John Carroll Lynch- Recurring

Lynch recently made his Broadway debut in the ongoing production of Oedipus, starring alongside Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. Early in his career, he worked at the Guthrie Theater for eight seasons. His onscreen work has included collaborations with many great filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Clint Eastwood, Miguel Arteta, Karyn Kusama, John Lee Hancock, Pablo Larraín, and the Coen brothers (who cast him opposite Frances McDormand in 1996’s Academy Award-winning film Fargo). His directorial debut, Lucky, was released in 2018 and received accolades both for the film and its star, the late Harry Dean Stanton. In film, Lynch can currently be seen in A24's Sorry, Baby.

Jaquel Spivey- Episode 1

Jaquel Spivey received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony nomination for his performance as Usher in the Pulitizer Prize winning musical A Strange Loop. He went on to appear as Damian in the 2024 musical adaptation of Mean Girls, and also starred in the zombie comedy Queens of the Dead.

Jon Jon Briones- Recurring

Briones was most recently seen on Broadway as Hermes in the ongoing production of Hadestown. Previously, he played the Engineer in the London West End & Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, a role which garnered him Olivier and Drama Desk nominations. Other stage credits include productions at East West Players, such as Pacific Overtures, A Little Night Music, and La Cage aux Folles. Onscreen, he played Dr. Richard Hanover in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched series.

Ben Platt- Episode 3

Ben Platt made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon. He later originated the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, winning the Tony Award for his performance, and went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaptation. He also portrayed Leo Frank in the 2023 Broadway revival of Parade, garnering another Tony nomination. Onscreen credits include The Politician, Pitch Perfect 1 and 2, Ricky & the Flash, and Theater Camp. He is playing Charley Kringas in Richard Linklater's film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which is being filmed over 20 years.

Emily Borromeo- Episode 3

Borromeo made her Broadway debut in School of Rock, and also appeared off-Broadway in Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter and starred in Gloria: A Life at A.R.T. Screen credits include hosting the preschool series Sunny Side Up, Tell Me a Story, The Jim Gaffigan Show, The Sing-Off, and more.

Jeff Blumenkrantz- Episode 3

Broadway credits include Into the Woods, Threepenny Opera, Damn Yankees, How to Succeedin Business Without Really Trying, A Class Act, and Bright Star. He has also appeared off-Broadway and regionally with La Jolla, Old Globe, Geffen Playhouse, Kennedy Center, Long Wharf, and Asolo. TV credits include The Detour, Difficult People, 30 Rock, The Good Wife, Ugly Betty, Just Shoot Me, Caroline in the City, Will and Grace, Law & Order, and the PBS concert telecasts of Candide and Sweeney Todd.