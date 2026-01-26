Videos: Inside 2026 BroadwayCon With RENT & IN THE HEIGHTS Reunions

BroadwayCon was held over the weekend in New York City, featuring a first look at new Broadway shows and special reunions of past productions. Watch videos from the special event below, including casts from the original Broadway productions of Rent, In the Heights, Avenue Q, and more reuniting.

Rent 30th Anniversary Reunion

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Rent, the original stars of the musical took part in a reunion panel. Following the conversation, Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal performed "What You Own" from the classic Jonathan Larson musical.

BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest

This year's BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest featured intricate recreations of characters from Death Becomes Her, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, & Juliet, and more!

Mandy Gonzalez & Christopher Jackson Reunite to Sing "When You're Home" from In the Heights

First Listen to The Lost Boys on Broadway

LJ Benet performs a song from the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Lost Boys.

Kelsie Watts Sings "Heart of Stone" From SIX

Anthony Rapp Puts on His Original Rent Jacket

As the original cast of Rent reunited for a panel to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hit musical, Anthony Rapp tried on part of his costume from the original production.

Original Avenue Q Stars Rick Lyon & Jennifer Barnhart Perform "If You Were Gay"

Kerry Butler Sings "Fly Fly Away" With Marc Shaiman

Heathers the Musical Stars Kiara Michelle Lee & Syd Sider Sing "Seventeen"