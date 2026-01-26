Videos: Inside 2026 BroadwayCon With RENT & IN THE HEIGHTS Reunions

See videos from inside this year's BroadwayCon.
BroadwayCon was held over the weekend in New York City, featuring a first look at new Broadway shows and special reunions of past productions. Watch videos from the special event below, including casts from the original Broadway productions of Rent, In the Heights, Avenue Q, and more reuniting.
In honor of the 30th anniversary of Rent, the original stars of the musical took part in a reunion panel. Following the conversation, Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal performed "What You Own" from the classic Jonathan Larson musical.
This year's BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest featured intricate recreations of characters from Death Becomes Her, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, & Juliet, and more!
LJ Benet performs a song from the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Lost Boys.
As the original cast of Rent reunited for a panel to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hit musical, Anthony Rapp tried on part of his costume from the original production.
