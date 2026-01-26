HEATED RIVALRY Musical Parody Coming to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Heated Rivalry The Unauthorized Musical Parody will premiere at the Laurie Beechman Theater this March. Based on the hit HBO show, this new musical was written by Dylan MarcAurele and will be directed by Alan Kliffer. Performances are set for March 14, 16, 17, and 18, although tickets are already sold out.

The musical will be performed by a cast of Broadway actors, featuring a pop-infused score of original songs. The fan-favorite characters will come to like in the production, along with cameos from Ilya's Ass and Rose Landry.

While there is no music involved in the original series, Robbie G.K. – who plays Kip – says that he would be interested "100%" in a musical episode at some point in the future. Heated Rivalry book series author Rachel Reid has also revealed that she hopes the series could land on stage.

"I hope so, because I still hold the stage rights to that," she shared. "It was the thing that when I signed the contract, I was like, 'Yeah, that’ll never happen.' But now I’m like, 'Maybe.' We’re talking about all sorts of things right now. I was saying to Hudson a couple weeks ago that it feels like we could do literally anything."

Recently renewed for a second season, Heated Rivalry has become a huge hit for Crave, becoming the most-watched original debut on the Canadian channel and reaching #1 on HBO Max.

Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), Heated Rivalry chronicles the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

The series also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.