Video: Luke Evans Rehearses for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

You can now get a first look at Luke Evans (Frank-N-Furter) and Sam Pinkleton (Director) in rehearsal for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company this spring!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026 and open officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages.

The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.