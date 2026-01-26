BUG on Broadway Starring Carrie Coon Extends for a Second Time

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, will extend its run for the second time. Read the reviews for the production HERE!



Originally scheduled to play through Sunday, February 8 and initially extended to February 22, the production will now play an additional two weeks through Sunday, March 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...