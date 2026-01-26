OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends on Broadway for a Seventh Time

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has extended its run for a seventh time, adding 6 more weeks through September 13, 2026, due to popular demand.

Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Thursday, February 5, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here. General on sale begins Friday, February 6.

As previously announced, after playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the original British cast, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Tony Award winner Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall will play their final performance on Sunday, February 22 at 2 p.m. They will hand over their roles to an all-American cast, to be announced.

Wednesday evening performances will be replaced by Sunday evening performances beginning on Sunday, March 22nd.

Across 1,807 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre.