Jerry Mitchell to Direct DIRTY LITTLE SECRET Industry Presentations

Dirty Little Secret, a new musical based on a true story, will receive industry presentations in New York City on February 19 and 20. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles), Dirty Little Secret features a book by Grammy Award nominee Jonathan Sheffer and music and lyrics by Sheffer and acclaimed pop songwriter Bruce Roberts.

At the dawn of the Jazz Age, a group of gay Harvard students and their wild parties ran afoul of the powerful elite institution. A young man’s love affair ended in tragedy, and the group was outed. A Secret Court formed by the school exposed and expelled the young men, ruining their lives while shielding the institution and its Court from discovery. After eighty years of concealment, in 2002, a journalism student at Harvard uncovered the Court and the stories of the young men of Harvard’s past.

With the Hasty Pudding drag shows in the mix, the musical tells this story, pulsing with the rhythms of the time that echo even today.

With casting by Craig Burns, CSA of The Telsey Company, the presentation will include John Bolton, Shavey Brown, Robert Cuccioli, Tony d’Alelio, Bransen Gates, Cory Jeacoma, Jared Loftin, Tyler Donovan McCall, Alex Newell, Nico Oliveri, Cade Ostermeyer, Noah J. Ricketts, Matt Rodin, Ricky Schroeder and Ben Jackson Walker.

Dirty Little Secret features music direction by Andrea Grody, with video/projections by Caite Hevner, general management by Martian Entertainment (Carl White and Gregory Rae), company management by HyoJu Hong (Martian), with Colyn W. Fiendel serving as production stage manager and Willy Kinch as assistant stage manager.

The industry presentations will take place on Thursday, February 19 at 2:30 PM and Friday, February 20 at 11:30 AM.