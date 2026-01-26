THE TRAITORS Stage Adaptation Will Debut in London in 2027

A major theatrical adaptation has been announced for the global phenomenon The Traitors is in development for launch in London next year. The production is being written by John Finnemore (Cabin Pressure, Good Omens) and directed by Olivier Award-winner Robert Hastie (Operation Mincemeat, Standing at the Sky's Edge).

The announcement of the stage version, produced by the All3Media-backed companies, comes as the smash-hit, multi-award-winning psychological television series hosted by Claudia Winkleman finished its fourth series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The final of The Celebrity Traitors last year captivated audiences with a remarkable 15 million viewers, making it the most popular UK television programme of 2025.

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said, “Taking The Traitors from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand. Partnering with Neal Street Productions, a true theatrical powerhouse, allows us to reimagine the show as a bold and surprising theatrical performance. Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our Traitors.”

Caro Newling, Co-Founder of Neal Street Productions, said, “In developing The Traitors for the stage, Neal Street and Studio Lambert have curated a team of brilliant faithful theatre-makers led by director Rob Hastie and writer John Finnemore to bring a bold, structural twist to the format that only the live medium can provide.”

Full production details, including timelines, are to be announced in due course.

A trailer has also been released. Check it out below!

About The Traitors

The Traitors is a British reality television series broadcast on BBC One, based on the Dutch series De Verraders. It was first broadcast on 29 November 2022 and is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The American version of the series is hosted by Alan Cumming. The first season was released on Peacock on January 12, 2023.

The show features a group of contestants participating in a social deduction game similar to Mafia or Werewolf, set in and among the grounds of Ardross Castle in Scotland. During the game, a small group of contestants become the titular "Traitors," and must work together to eliminate the other contestants to win a grand prize, while the remaining contestants become "Faithful" and are tasked to discover and banish the Traitors by voting them out to win the grand prize.

Celebrities who have been features on the series include drag stars Monet X Change, Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen, The Bachelor's Peter Weber, Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, Korean singer Eric Nam, comedian Alan Carr, and more.