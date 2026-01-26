Victor Garber Joins Cast of New Film Adaptation of Kay Thompson's ELOISE

Tony Award-nominated performer Victor Garber is among the newly confirmed cast for Eloise, the forthcoming live-action film adaptation of the beloved book series by Kay Thompson.

According to Deadline, Sally Hawkins, David Haig, Max Casella, and Isaac Bae will round out the cast, which is led by Ryan Reynolds as an antagonist and newcomer Mae Schenk as the title character. The movie will follow an original story based on the book series.

The movie was originally announced last November and is being developed for Netflix by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. She co-wrote the screenplay with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King) and will also direct.

Eloise is a series of children's books written in the 1950s by Thompson with illustrations by Hilary Knight. The books, which are five in total, follow Eloise, a young girl who lives at the top of the Plaza Hotel in New York City with her nanny, her pug dog, and her turtle.

The series has spawned several adaptations, including two television movies which starred Julie Andrews, Christine Baranski, Debra Monk, and Gavin Creel, along with an animated series. An HBO documentary, "It's Me, Hilary," was released in 2015 and spotlighted the illustrator, Hilary Knight. Broadway's Bernadette Peters served as the narrator for an Eloise audiobook collection released to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the original publication.

Victor Garber is a longtime stage and screen actor whose credits include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barker of Fleet Street, Noises Off, Lend Me a Tenor, Arcadia, Art, Deathtrap, Little Me, Assassins, and many more. On Broadway, he was most recently seen as Horace Vandergelder in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! He has received four Tony nominations.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas