Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026
16 new productions will open on Broadway in Spring 2026.
By: Jennifer Broski Mar. 14, 2026
The 2025/26 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the season. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.
Check back later for more marquees and get up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2026.
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