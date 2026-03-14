Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026

The 2025/26 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the season. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Check back later for more marquees and get up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing is running at the Hudson Theatre

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Giant is running at the Music Box Theatre

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Dog Day Afternoon is running at the August Wilson Theatre

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Becky Shaw is running at the Hayes Theatre

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Cats: The Jellicle Ball is running at the Broadhurst Theatre

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Death of a Salesman is running at the Winter Garden Theatre

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The Fear of 13 is running at the James Earl Jones Theatre

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Fallen Angels is running at the Todd Haimes Theatre

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The Rocky Horror Show is running at Studio 54

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Joe Turner's Come and Gone is running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

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The Lost Boys is running at the Palace Theatre

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