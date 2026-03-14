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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026

16 new productions will open on Broadway in Spring 2026.

By: Mar. 14, 2026

The 2025/26 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the season. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Check back later for more marquees and get up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2026.

Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Every Brilliant Thing is running at the Hudson Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Giant is running at the Music Box Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Dog Day Afternoon is running at the August Wilson Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Becky Shaw is running at the Hayes Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Cats: The Jellicle Ball is running at the Broadhurst Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Death of a Salesman is running at the Winter Garden Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
The Fear of 13 is running at the James Earl Jones Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Proof is running at the Booth Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Fallen Angels is running at the Todd Haimes Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
The Rocky Horror Show is running at Studio 54
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
Joe Turner's Come and Gone is running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2026 Image
The Lost Boys is running at the Palace Theatre
View more photos of the marquee!

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