Video: Test Your Knowledge of Broadway Opening Numbers with These JEOPARDY! Questions





Get your jazz hands ready for these Broadway opening numbers. During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite game show dedicated a category to opening numbers featured in Broadway musicals.

Clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of openings, with song titles (and sometimes a setting) given as their hint. Among the clues were "Food, Glorious, Food", "Oh, the Thinks You Can Think" and more. Watch the clip here to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Jeopardy! often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including those timed to the revival of Art and Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! Other past Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Broadway Cast Albums" "Tony Winners," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim." Last August, the show shone a spotlight on The Wizard of Oz with a category dedicated to the beloved movie musical.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 42nd season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.