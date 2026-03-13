Video: Ayo Edebiri & Don Cheadle Are Getting Ready for Their Broadway Debuts in PROOF

The first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, is coming to Broadway. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, it will star Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri and Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and 11-time Emmy Award nominee Don Cheadle, with Emmy Award and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley and Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha.

"Some of my first experiences that really changed my life and made me want to pursue art we're live experiences," Edebiri told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals. "I think that we're very conscious of that and also very excited by that. And so we are doing our best also to work on efforts to make seeing this show as accessible as possible."

In Proof, Catherine, the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

"This play is unafraid to put in real human emotion, to let you laugh, and to try to move you right in the same scene. To talk about fathers and daughters, to talk about the struggle between siblings, to talk about what it means to really grapple with the things that we inherit... the things that are given to us that we might not ask for," added Kail. "This play was written 25 years ago, but I know that it's going to ping and it's going to resonate for audiences."

Watch in this video as the whole company chats more about what audiences can expect.