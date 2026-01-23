Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2026- Jeremy Jordan Joins JUST IN TIME and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! There's a lot to wake up to after a jam-packed day of theatre news, videos, and photo exclusives. Sean Hayes gives us a peek behind the curtain of his new solo play, THE UNKNOWN, while Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett share a moving duet from the upcoming BEACHES musical. Plus, Jeremy Jordan is set to step into Bobby Darin’s shoes in JUST IN TIME. Don’t miss a first look at the Canadian premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO and check out new rehearsal footage from MARIE AND ROSETTA. Get ready for the latest Broadway debuts, fresh casting news, marquees arriving across the city, and all the stories you need to start your theatre day right. Dive in below for the highlights and much more from around the BroadwayWorld!
Video: Sean Hayes Explains What THE UNKNOWN Is All About
Sean Hayes is back onstage this season in The Unknown, presented by Studio Seaview. The new one-man play is written by acclaimed and award-winning playwright David Cale and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. Watch in this video as the whole team discusses what the new play is all about!
Video: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing 'Wish I Could Be Like You' From BEACHES
Beaches, A New Musical has released a first look music video of stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett singing “Wish I Could Be Like You” from the original score.
Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as 'Bobby Darin' in JUST IN TIME
Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will star as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated smash hit musical JUST IN TIME.
| Video: Louise Pitre Leads Canadian Premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the Canadian premiere of Kimberly Akimbo, which stars Louise Pitre in the title role at Toronto's CAA Theatre through February 8, 2026. . (more...)
Video: Beverley Knight and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu Rehearse 'Up Above My Head' From MARIE AND ROSETTA
Video: Sarah Silverman on Making Her Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
| Photos: Bob The Drag Queen Get Ready for Broadway Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
by Bruce Glikas
Drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen will soon take over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He recently met the press ahead of his run in the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Arrives at the Broadhurst Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
The jellicles are coming! CATS: The Jellicle Ball will begin Broadway previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night. The theatre was most recently home to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, which closed on November 16, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee here!. (more...)
|Photos: EVERY BRILLIANT THING Arrives at the Hudson Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe is coming back to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing. The limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre. The theatre was last home to Waiting For Godot which closed on January 4, 2026. Check out photos of the new marquee below! . (more...)
Photos: Randy Graff and Beth Leavel in PEN PALS
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Randy Graff and Beth Leavel as Bernie and Mags in the off-Broadway production of Pen Pals. They will star in the show through Feb 1. Check out the photos below!. (more...)
Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Coming to Blu-ray and DVD
by Josh Sharpe
Sony Pictures Classics will release the live film version of the 2023 Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along on DVD and Blu-ray on March 3. The digital version is currently available to rent or buy.. (more...)
