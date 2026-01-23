Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2026- Jeremy Jordan Joins JUST IN TIME and More

 tracker
It is January 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 23, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! There's a lot to wake up to after a jam-packed day of theatre news, videos, and photo exclusives. Sean Hayes gives us a peek behind the curtain of his new solo play, THE UNKNOWN, while Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett share a moving duet from the upcoming BEACHES musical. Plus, Jeremy Jordan is set to step into Bobby Darin’s shoes in JUST IN TIME. Don’t miss a first look at the Canadian premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO and check out new rehearsal footage from MARIE AND ROSETTA. Get ready for the latest Broadway debuts, fresh casting news, marquees arriving across the city, and all the stories you need to start your theatre day right. Dive in below for the highlights and much more from around the BroadwayWorld!


 

 
The Front Page
Video: Sean Hayes Explains What THE UNKNOWN Is All About

Sean Hayes is back onstage this season in The Unknown, presented by Studio Seaview. The new one-man play is written by acclaimed and award-winning playwright David Cale and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. Watch in this video as the whole team discusses what the new play is all about!
Video: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing 'Wish I Could Be Like You' From BEACHES

Beaches, A New Musical has released a first look music video of stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett singing “Wish I Could Be Like You” from the original score.
Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as 'Bobby Darin' in JUST IN TIME

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will star as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated smash hit musical JUST IN TIME.

by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the Canadian premiere of Kimberly Akimbo, which stars Louise Pitre in the title role at Toronto's CAA Theatre through February 8, 2026. . (more...)

by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal footage has been released, featuring Beverley Knight (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu (Marie Knight) performing ‘Up Above My Head’ from the West End premiere of Marie and Rosetta. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Sarah Silverman on Making Her Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
by Stephi Wild
Sarah Silverman officially made her Broadway debut this week in All Out: Comedy About Ambition. Moments after stepping offstage, she talked about how it felt to make her Broadway debut in a short video posted on social media.. (more...)
 
by Bruce Glikas
Drag superstar, comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Bob The Drag Queen will soon take over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He recently met the press ahead of his run in the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
by Jennifer Broski
The jellicles are coming! CATS: The Jellicle Ball will begin Broadway previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night. The theatre was most recently home to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, which closed on November 16, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee here!. (more...)
Photos: EVERY BRILLIANT THING Arrives at the Hudson Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe is coming back to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing. The limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre. The theatre was last home to Waiting For Godot which closed on January 4, 2026. Check out photos of the new marquee below! . (more...)
Photos: Randy Graff and Beth Leavel in PEN PALS
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Randy Graff and Beth Leavel as Bernie and Mags in the off-Broadway production of Pen Pals. They will star in the show through Feb 1. Check out the photos below!. (more...)
 
FINDING NEVERLAND Is Now Available for Licensing
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announces that the inspiring musical, Finding Neverland is now available for licensing.  We have all of the details!. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/22/2026; Jobs In Operations, Communications, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/22/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Max Chernin, Savy Jackson, Charlie Webb to Lead Reading of New Musial AMERICAN GAME
by A.A. Cristi
Producers have announced an invitation-only New York City reading of AMERICAN GAME, a new musical set in Round Rock, Texas, against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and rising political unrest.. (more...)    
WICKED: FOR GOOD Snubbed by 2026 Oscars; Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, & More Receive Nominations
by Josh Sharpe
Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, Emma Stone, and more have received nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. Check out the full list of nominees now!. (more...)
Jason Moore to Direct MURDER SHE WROTE Movie Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
by Josh Sharpe
The forthcoming film adaptation of the murder mystery series Murder She Wrote has recruited stage and screen director Jason Moore to helm the movie. Jamie Lee Curtis is set to star as detective Jessica Fletcher.. (more...)

Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Coming to Blu-ray and DVD
by Josh Sharpe
Sony Pictures Classics will release the live film version of the 2023 Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along on DVD and Blu-ray on March 3. The digital version is currently available to rent or buy.. (more...)

M. Kilgore, Greg Hildreth, and More Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Beginning Monday, February 2nd, the Tony-winning, record-breaking Broadway hit Chicago will welcome M. Kilgore as “Mary Sunshine” along with new ensemble members Austin Dunn, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Christopher Kelley and Jeff Sullivan.. (more...)
CHESS Revival Will Record a Cast Album
by Nicole Rosky
xProducers Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions have just announced that Chess will record a Broadway cast album on Monday, January 26, 2026. A release date will be announced shortly.. (more...)
Washington National Opera Negotiates Kennedy Center Exit & Endowment Ownership
by Joshua Wright
Washington National Opera’s planned separation from the Kennedy Center is moving into a complex legal stage, with negotiations underway over assets, facilities, and the future of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra.. (more...)
Mandy Patinkin Shares Encouraging Words for Jonathan Bailey Ahead of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by Josh Sharpe
Next year, Jonathan Bailey will pick up the paintbrush as he steps into the role of George Seurat in the highly anticipated West End production of Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy Patinkin, who originated the role on Broadway, recently shared his thoughts about the new production, even offering some advice to Bailey.. (more...)
Kelsie Watts Sets Final Performance in SIX; Jasmine Forsberg to Return
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kelsie Watts, who is currently starring as Jane Seymour in Six on Broadway, will play her final performance in the production. Six on Broadway recently unveiled new cast members set to join the show.. (more...)
Review: ROTUS: RECEPTIONIST OF THE UNITED STATES, Park Theatre
by Clementine Scott
MAGA womanhood is a curious paradox, observed with interest across the pond after a third of women under 30 voted for Trump in 2024. How can so many women not only tolerate but actively promote policies that seek to harm them, and how can the general public recognise their grift for what it is?. (more...)
Chita Rivera

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Marie!
The baguettes!
Hurry up!"

- Beauty and the Beast

