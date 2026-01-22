Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, & More Receive 2026 Oscar Nominations- Full List

Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, Emma Stone, and more have received nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation, received no nominations, a notable departure from Wicked's 10 nominations last year.

Buckley was nominated for Best Actress for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. This is her second Oscar nomination, following 2022's The Lost Daughter.

Hawke was nominated for his performance as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in the biographical drama, Blue Moon. Robert Kaplow's screenplay was also recognized.

Other notable nominees include Kate Hudson, who received a nomination for Best Actress for the musical Song Sung Blue, and Emma Stone, for her performance in Bugonia, marking her fifth acting Oscar nomination.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

2026 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Original Song

"Dear Me," Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden," KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You," Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy," Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams," Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Director

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best Original Score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness