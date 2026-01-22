Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, & More Receive 2026 Oscar Nominations- Full List

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, Emma Stone, and more have received nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation, received no nominations, a notable departure from Wicked's 10 nominations last year.
Buckley was nominated for Best Actress for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. This is her second Oscar nomination, following 2022's The Lost Daughter.
Hawke was nominated for his performance as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in the biographical drama, Blue Moon. Robert Kaplow's screenplay was also recognized.
Other notable nominees include Kate Hudson, who received a nomination for Best Actress for the musical Song Sung Blue, and Emma Stone, for her performance in Bugonia, marking her fifth acting Oscar nomination.
Check out the full list of nominees below. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
"Dear Me," Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden," KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You," Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams," Train Dreams
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Videos