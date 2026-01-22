Video: Louise Pitre Leads Canadian Premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Get a first look at the Canadian premiere of Kimberly Akimbo, which stars Louise Pitre in the title role at Toronto's CAA Theatre through February 8, 2026.

Louise Pitre originated the role of Fantine in the Canadian premiere of Les Misérables, Donna in the North American and Broadway premieres of MAMMA MIA!, and Edith Piaf in Piaf/Dietrich and performed in dozens of other productions across Canada, in the U.S. and internationally, including originating Fantine in the Paris premiere of Les Misérables. Louise is the winner of four Dora Mavor Moore Awards, a National Broadway Touring Award, a New York Theatre World Award, a San Francisco Theatre Critics' Award and a Betty Mitchell Award, all for best performance by a leading actress in a musical.

Tess Benger stars as Kimberly's mom Pattie, Cyrus Lane stars as Buddy, Kimberly's dad, Kristen Peace stars as Kimberly's Aunt Debra, Thomas Winiker plays Seth, a fellow student who becomes Kimberly's close friend. The cast also includes Jake Cohen, Taylor Lovelace, Luca McPhee, and Kyle Jonathon. Tracy Michailidis is the standby for Kimberly.

Kimberly Akimbo was the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2022-2023 season – including Best Musical – and features a Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole, Shrek the Musical) and a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home; Caroline, or Change; Shrek, The Musical).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), she is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.