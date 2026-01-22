Photos: Randy Graff and Beth Leavel in PEN PALS

All new photos have been released of Randy Graff and Beth Leavel as Bernie and Mags in the off-Broadway production of Pen Pals. They will star in the show through Feb 1. Check out the photos below!

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person. Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Creative team includes Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), David C. Woolard (Costume Design),

Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager). Pen Pals is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, Rachel Stange, Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard & Scott Stolzenberg, Holly Garman, Michael Graf, Cherie Lindley, in association with NJ Repertory Company, Heiress Productions, Inc. General Management: LDK Productions / Michael Shannon.

The production began at NJ Rep and made its Off-Broadway debut at St. Clements Theatre.