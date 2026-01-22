Video: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing 'Wish I Could Be Like You' From BEACHES

Beaches, A New Musical has released a first look music video of stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett singing “Wish I Could Be Like You” from the original score by Grammy Award-winning legend Mike Stoller (music) and Iris Rainer Dart (lyrics). Watch the video here!

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway production set to begin previews on Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.



Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

Co-Directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the Broadway premiere of the musical will star Broadway firecracker Jessica Vosk and the effervescent Kelli Barrett, as best friends Cee Cee and Bertie, respectively.

The musical will be choreographed by Jennifer Rias, with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen. The Broadway scenic design is by Drama Desk Award winner James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Tony Award Nominee David Bengali, and wig, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas. Casting is by The TRC Company, Peter Van Dam, CSA. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as Music Director. The Production Stage Manager is Thomas Recktenwald and Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager.



Additional casting & production team, and dates & cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date.

