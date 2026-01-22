Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announces that the inspiring musical, Finding Neverland is now available for licensing.

Based on the Academy Award-winning motion picture and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired "Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up." Finding Neverland features music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy and a book by James Graham.

J.M. Barrie, a struggling playwright, encounters a widowed mother, Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four sons in Kensington Park. As Barrie befriends the family, he is inspired by their adventures, particularly Peter, who is reluctant to play due to his grief. Barrie helps him to learn to play again and becomes inspired to create a new art form: children's theatre. But who will pay to see a play about children? Who will play these characters? And how will they make Peter Pan fly?

“Finding Neverland is a musical that lets audiences and performers experience a special kind of magic that allows their imaginations to soar,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “We are so excited to invite schools and theatres everywhere to bring the heartwarming story behind Peter Pan to life on their own stages.”

Time Magazine hailed Finding Neverland as, “A spirited, tuneful, nimbly staged delight. One of the year's top ten best shows." After a 17-month Broadway run, Finding Neverland closed in August of 2016, and began a successful U.S. national tour the following month.

“Finding Neverland is a story about hope, resilience, creativity and the power of family,” shared Barlow, Kennedy and Graham. “These are themes that give this musical universal appeal and we can’t wait for the show to capture the hearts of new audiences everywhere.”

Licensing and additional information about Finding Neverland can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.