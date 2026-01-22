BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/22/2026; Jobs In Operations, Communications, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/22/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Music Operations Manager

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Music Operations Manager for its 2026 Season. The Assistant Music Operations Manager works as a member of the Artistic team; they report to the Music Operations Director, and work alongside the artistic and production staff. The primary responsibilities of the position will include assisting the Music Operations Director with adherence and application of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and planning and executing the logistics of managing a pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Scheduling Manager (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Scheduling Manager for its 2026 Summer Festival Season. The Scheduling Manager works as a member of the Artistic team; they report to the Director of Artistic Administration, and work alongside the Director of the Resident Artists Program, Production Stage Manager, and artistic and production staff. The primary responsibilities of the position will include maintaining and communicating the daily and weekly schedule for The Glimmerglass Festival during the fe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Chief Executive Officer, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Organization Golden Gate Performing Arts Inc., dba San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC), based in San Francisco, California, draws singers from across the greater Bay Area. Founded in 1978 by Jon Reed Sims, SFGMC was the world’s first openly gay men’s chorus. From its earliest days, the organization has stood at the intersection of music, community, and activism, using artistic excellence as a catalyst for social change. SFGMC made its first public appearance on the steps of San Francisco ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Mistletoe Carolers

Mistletoe Carolers is a 501c3 non-profit professional holiday caroling company in Colorado Springs, CO. We are auditioning now for all voice parts: soprano, alto, tenor and bass! If you are a professional vocalist who loves the holiday season, join us! Singers are paid $75 for the first hour and $35 for each additional hour for performances. We are accepting applications starting in January 2026 and filling positions as soon as possible. Apply on our website: https://mistletoecarolers.org/... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2026/27 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: THEATRE CAMP COUNSELORS - Stage Mgrs, Asst Choreos, MakeUp Artists, Teachers, etc

Internationally recognized Theatre Camp located in NY, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by Teen People celebrating our 50th Anniversary, is currently conducting interviews for CAMP COUNSELORS (who are also STAGE MANAGERS, ASST CHOREOGRPHERS, MAKEUP ARTISTS, INSTRUCTORS, ETC) for our 50th Anniversary Season this summer. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ARTISTIC STAFF (Directors, Music Directors, Choreographers, Director/Choreographers)

Internationally recognized Theatre Camp located in NY, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE celebrating our 50th Anniversary, is currently conducting interviews for ARTISTIC STAFF for our 50th Anniversary Season this summer. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home for the summer. Over the summer season we produce 42 full scale shows in our 8... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: ALL TECH POSITIONS (Carpenters, Scenic Artists, Props, Costume Builder, Swing Tech)

Internationally recognized Theatre Camp located in NY, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE celebrating our 50th Anniversary, is currently conducting interviews for TECHNICAL STAFF for our 50th Anniversary Season this summer. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home for the summer. Over the summer season we produce 42 full scale shows in our ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ALL TECH DESIGNERS (Costumes, Sets, Lights, Props)

Internationally recognized Theatre Camp located in NY, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE celebrating our 50th Anniversary, is currently conducting interviews for SET DESIGNERS looking to design 5-6 shows over the summer. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home for the summer. Over the summer season we produce 42 full scale shows in our 8 ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Front of House Associate

JOB TITLE: Front of House Associate

REPORTS TO: Front of House Director

FLSA STATUS: Hourly, Non-Exempt

COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50 - 17.75 per hour based on an assigned position per shift (Part-Time, averaging 10-20 hours per week based on performance/event schedule).

UNION: IATSE Local 750

more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations and Facilities Manager

Operations and Facilities Manager Job Description About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and multidisciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a multi-acre beachfront campus on Manasota Key at the southern tip of Sarasota County, Florida, the Hermitage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Manager

Grants Manager Job Description About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and a multidisciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a nine-acre beachfront campus in Manasota Key at the southern tip of Sarasota County, Florida, we provide diverse and accompl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Communications Manager

Marketing & Communications Manager About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and a multidisciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a multi-acre beachfront campus on Manasota Key (Sarasota County, Florida), we provide diverse and accomplished artists with ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Fellows-In-Residence Program

ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio’s mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with the connective power of live theatre: “To produce exceptional contemporary theatre in deliberately intimate spaces, fostering a more thoughtful, more empathet... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Associate (Part-Time)

The New Group Audience Services Associate (Part-Time) Reporting to the Box Office & Audience Services Supervisor, the Audience Services Associate plays a key role in executing box office and front of house functions and contributes light support to the Marketing and Development Departments. This is a temporary, part-time position with shifts to take place between early March and May 2026. About The New Group Founded in 1995, The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Usher (Part-Time)

The New Group Usher (Part-Time) Reporting to the Box Office & Audience Services Supervisor, the Usher plays a key role in creating a safe, welcoming space for our audiences and artists. This is a temporary, part-time position with shifts to take place between early March and May 2026. About The New Group Founded in 1995, The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing Off-Broadw... (more)