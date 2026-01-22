M. Kilgore, Greg Hildreth, and More Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway

Beginning Monday, February 2nd, the Tony-winning, record-breaking Broadway hit Chicago will welcome M. Kilgore as “Mary Sunshine” along with new ensemble members Austin Dunn, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Christopher Kelley and Jeff Sullivan.

Also returning to the cellblock at that same performance are Greg Hildreth as “Amos Hart” and ensemble members Tia Altinay and Chelsea James. Now playing at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC), Chicago will celebrate 30 years on Broadway this year.

Biographies

Greg Hildreth (Amos Hart) Broadway: The Queen of Versailles, Company, The Rose Tattoo, Frozen, Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: I Can Get It For You Wholesale (CSC), Hamlet (The Public), Moscow x6 (MCC), The Robber Bridegroom (The Roundabout; Lortel nomination). Film/TV: “Elsbeth,” Maestro, “ Dr. Death,” “ The Americans,” “The Good Wife.”

M. KILGORE (Mary Sunshine) is an award-winning actor and Grammy and NAACP Image Award-nominated singer/songwriter. Theatre credits include Motown the Musical, Hair, and Book of Mormon. TV/Film appearances feature “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!”, “The Wiz Live!”, and “Collateral Beauty”. #blacklivesmatter #translivesmatter #loveoneanother @mykalkilgore

Tia Altinay (June) Is honored to be part of the Chicago legacy. Some Like It Hot (OBC), Aladdin (Jasmine), Hamilton (u/s Peggy/Maria), Mary Poppins (u/s Mrs Corry), A Christmas Story (OBC), Bombay Dreams, High School Musical (u/s Taylor,Gabriella), and Mamma Mia! (Ali). BFA, MA. Thanks to FSE. Love to Roneeka, my Framily and Mom.

Austin Dunn (Swing) Broadway debut! Tours: Some Like It Hot, Chicago. BFA, Point Park University. Special thanks to CTG, ARC Casting, and the Chicago creatives. For my Mom & Dad.

Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Mona). Broadway Debut! Favorite Credits: Damn Yankees( u/s Lola, Arena Stage), Beetlejuice: The Musical ( Miss Argentina, 1st National), Rock of Ages( New World Stages), West Side Story ( Anita, 5th Avenue) Law & Order: SVU. @daniemariegonzalez

Chelsea James (Swing/Dance Captain) Thrilled to return to the Ambassador stage! Tours/Credits include Chicago National Tour (Swing/DC/Asst. to Choreographer), Chicago Korea Tour (Swing), Hairspray! (Amber Von Tussle) & CATS (Syllabub/DC) with RCCL. Eternal gratitude to Michael Chau, loved ones, and ARC. Instagram-@chelsea.r.james

CHRISTOPHER KELLEY (Bailiff/Court Clerk) Broadway debut! Regional: Goodman Theatre (Midnight... Good and Evil & Revolutions), Paramount, The MUNY, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Marriott, Drury Lane. BFA CCM. Thanks to Mom and Dad! @christopherjkelley

Jeff Sullivan (Sergeant Fogarty) From Newfoundland, Canada. Broadway: Moulin Rouge! (Christian/Duke Standby). Tour: Moulin Rouge!, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Finding Neverland, West Side Story, The Producers, Beauty and the Beast. Regional: Paper Mill, MSMT, Fulton, Tuacahn, Casa Mañana. TV: “Hudson & Rex”. NYFA. Grateful for DGRW + ARC + my family. In memory of Mom; “my baby and me”. @jeff__sullivan

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.