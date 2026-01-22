Kelsie Watts Sets Final Performance in SIX; Jasmine Forsberg to Return

Kelsie Watts, who is currently starring as Jane Seymour in Six on Broadway, will play her final performance in the production on February 15. Jasmine Forsberg will return to the role of Jane Seymour beginning February 16. Jasmine starred in the 2024 Broadway cast and in the National Tour of Six.

Six recently announced new cast members who will be joining the production, including Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard, Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr, and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.