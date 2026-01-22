Video: Sarah Silverman on Making Her Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Sarah Silverman officially made her Broadway debut this week in All Out: Comedy About Ambition. Silverman stars in the rotating cast alongside Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, and Heidi Gardner. Moments after stepping offstage, she talked about how it felt to make her Broadway debut in a short video posted on social media.

"It just feels so right," she said about making her Broadway debut. "[New York City] used to be a place where you pay a quarter and see a naked lady dance, and now it's more like, M&M Store. But Broadway always stays the same, just innovative shows and exciting plays and big musicals, and a whole bunch of weird stuff. Theatre kids all grown up."

About All Out

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

The final cast will be Nicholas Braun, Ashley Park, Ray Romano, and Jenny Slate, who will perform February 17–March 8.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.