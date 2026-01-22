Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as 'Bobby Darin' in JUST IN TIME

A new Broadway star will be splish-splashing his way to the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld has just learned that two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will star as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated smash hit musical Just in Time beginning April 21, 2026.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance on Sunday, March 29, 2026. A replacement to cover perfromances between Groff and Jordan has not yet been announced.

A new block of tickets is now on sale for Just in Time performances through Sunday, September 6, 2026.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Jeremy Jordan to Just in Time—his talent, charisma, and emotional fearlessness make him the perfect artist to step into the role of Bobby Darin,” said director Alex Timbers, “We're excited to tailor the show to Jeremy's many gifts and make a version of the show unique to him. Watching Jeremy bring Bobby’s swagger, vulnerability, and musical brilliance to life on Broadway is going to be electric, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan currently stars in The Great Gatsby in a return engagement after originating the role in 2024. Recently, he starred as the title role in the acclaimed Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center (Tony & Drama Desk nominations). On TV, he has starred as a series regular in "Supergirl,” “Smash,” "Hazbin Hotel," and “Tangled.” He’s best-known on Broadway for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Films: The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies (pro shot). Jeremy's solo concerts and cabaret shows have won acclaim worldwide. He is the lead singer of the alt-rock band, Age of Madness.

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Sadie Dickerson (Vladimir), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Atlantic Records’ Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” and is available now on vinyl and CD, and all digital platforms. Produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time GRAMMY® winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick, and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded, and mixed by five-time GRAMMY® winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer, the album features fan-favorite showstoppers “Splish Splash” and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big / Just in Time.”