Up on the Marquee: EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe is coming back to Broadway! Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin & Duncan MacMillan, Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Saturday, February 21, 2026, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, March 12.

The limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre. The theatre was last home to Waiting For Godot, which closed on January 4, 2026. Check out photos of the new marquee below!

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8. The play’s five-star reviews include The Telegraph declaring it, “a life-affirming show that is just the tonic we need,” with The Times of London hailing it as an “extraordinary, shattering, and beautiful” experience, “rich with theatrical innovation. Built with the collaboration of audience and performer, it is a truly brilliant thing. I wrote this with tears in my eyes.” The Observer deemed it “unmissable,” and Time Out described the play as “filled to the brim with joy. Beautiful, heart wrenching, and very funny.”

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski