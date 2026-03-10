Sarah Bowden to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Nini'

Sarah Bowden will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of “Nini” from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, May 3 at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre. Samantha Dodemaide returns to the role on Tuesday, May 5.

Having previously appeared in the ensemble, Sarah Bowden returns to the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical after playing the role of “Nini” on tour. She’s also appeared on Broadway in Smash and on tour as Cherry Sundae in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regionally she’s been seen as “Cassie” in A Chorus Line at the Hollywood Bowl and Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and in Chicago as “Roxie” at The Muny and Velma at Maltz Jupiter. Internationally, she’s appeared as Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026. Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion will make her Broadway debut in the production as “Zidler”, impresario of the titular nightclub in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.