Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

The jellicles are coming! CATS: The Jellicle Ball will begin Broadway previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night. It is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The theatre was most recently home to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, which closed on November 16, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee below!

The Broadway cast will include Tony Award and Grammy Award winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ and Teddy Wilson, Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’ Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

When CATS: The Jellicle Ball premiered at Perelman Performing Arts Center | PAC NYC in 2024, it became the must-see theater event of the summer. The production was extended three times and left audiences and critics enraptured. The Off-Broadway production was honored with two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, a New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citation, a Chita Rivera Award, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski