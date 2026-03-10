Up on the Marquee: FALLEN ANGELS, Starring Rose Byrne & Kelli O'Hara

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Rehearsals are officially underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis. The revival will begin previews on March 27 at the Todd Haimes Theatre- most recently home to Pirates! The Penzance Musical, which closed on July 27, 2025.

Fallen Angels will star Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll," Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.”

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski