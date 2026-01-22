Next year, Jonathan Bailey will pick up the paintbrush as he steps into the role of George Seurat in the highly anticipated West End production of Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy Patinkin, who originated the role on Broadway, recently shared his thoughts about the new production, even offering some advice to Bailey.

"You are embarking on one of the privileges of your life," Patinkin said during a visit to TODAY to discuss his podcast, Don't Listen to Us. "What James [Lapine] and Stephen [Sondheim] wrote is one of the greatest gifts of my life. The word that is the north star of my existence ... ‘Connect, George. Connect.'" He implored Bailey to "enjoy every second" of performing the material, noting, "This is as good as it gets."

Bailey is reuniting with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande for the project, and Patinkin admitted he is "thrilled for them, and I’m thrilled for us. That piece, when I did it, you’re in it, you’re living it, you don’t see it. The first time I saw it was when other people did it. So I cannot wait to see these wonderful gifted performers, actors do this."

The new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will star Jonathan Bailey as George and Ariana Grande as Dot. Performances will begin at the Barbican Centre, London, in Summer 2027. Tickets will go on sale in May 2026 and will only be sold via the official Barbican website and box office.

Sunday in the Park with George has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The production will be directed by Marianne Elliott, reuniting Bailey with Elliott, with whom he previously worked on the 2018 production of Company. Tom Scutt will serve as the designer.

Sunday in the Park With George premiered on Broadway in 1984, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters. The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for design (and a nomination for Best Musical), and numerous Drama Desk Awards.