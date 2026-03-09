OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for an Eight Time on Broadway

Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, has been extended for an eighth time, adding 18 more weeks through January 17, 2027, due to popular demand.

Exclusively for superfans on the mailing list, the “Operation Earlybird” pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 26, running for 24 hours. Tickets will be available at $79, $129, and $179, with fan-favorite front two-row seats priced at $79. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.

To celebrate the sale of its one millionth ticket sale, Operation Mincemeat will also be giving out Golden Tickets to five lucky winners. The Golden Tickets will afford recipients free, unlimited access to Operation Mincemeat, anytime, anywhere in the world, for life.

GOLDEN TICKET DETAILS:

Two Golden Tickets will be given out in London: one in person and one digitally. Two Golden Tickets will be given out in New York City: one in person and one digitally. The final Golden Ticket will be given to the one millionth ticket holder.

In Person Golden Tickets

New York

To be eligible, interested agents can make an in-person ticket purchase on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the Golden Theatre box office (252 W 45th St, New York) between 11am - 12pm ET. Tickets can be purchased for any available performance at any price.

No ticket purchase necessary via postal entry. Please send in your name, the email address that you are happy to be contacted at if you win, and social media handle if you are happy being tagged on socials. All postal entries must be received before March 10, 2026 to be eligible. Only one postal entry per person.

Anyone who purchases a ticket between 11am – 12pm ET on March 12 is invited to the LIVE, in-person drawing of the winner at the Golden. The theater will open at 12pm ET and the ticket draw will take place at 12:30pm ET inside the Golden Theatre. Attendance to the live draw is via proof of your ticket purchase. Those who entered via post are also welcome to attend the live draw. Please arrive at the Golden Theatre beginning at 12pm ET. You do not need to be present at the draw to win. The draw will be live streamed on the Operation Mincemeat Broadway Instagram page (@mincemeatbway).

Open to U.S. residents aged 18 and older. T&Cs apply. Details of the NYC in-person draw subject to change without notice.

London

To be eligible, interested agents can make an in-person ticket purchase on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the Fortune Theatre (Russell St, WC2B 5HH) box office between 4pm – 5pm GMT. Tickets can be purchased for any available performance at any price.

Those who purchase tickets within that hour are encouraged to stay or return at 5pm GMT. At 5:30pm GMT, winners will be selected by a verifiable random process.

No ticket purchase necessary via postal entry. Please send in your name, the email address that you are happy to be contacted at if you win, and social media handle if you are happy being tagged on socials. All postal entries must be received before March 10, 2026 to be eligible. Only one postal entry per person.

Entrants must be 18+ and located in the U.K. T&Cs apply.

Digital Golden Tickets

New York

For those unable to attend in-person, to be eligible for the Digital selection, U.S.-based agents must be signed up to the Broadway Ticket Draw before 10am ET on March 10, 2026 with no purchase necessary. Duplicate entries will automatically be disqualified. Agents already on the list do not need to sign up again. The winners will be announced on our website (https://operationbroadway.com/golden-tickets/) and social media channels, along with details of how to claim the prize at 12:30pm ET on March 12, 2026.

To enter the Broadway Ticket Draw, click here: https://operationbroadway.com/golden-tickets/#us

Open to U.S. residents aged 18 and older. T&Cs apply.

London

For those unable to attend in-person, to be eligible for the Digital selection, U.K. agents must be signed up to the West End Ticket Ballot by 10am GMT on March 9, 2026. Duplicate entries will automatically be disqualified. Agents already on the list do not need to sign up again. Ballot entrants will receive a link by email to purchase a ticket, which counts as one entry into the draw for the Golden Ticket. Those who purchase a ticket between 10am GMT on March 9, 2026 and 10am GMT on March 10, 2026 will be in with a chance of winning a Golden Ticket. The winners will be announced on our website (https://operationbroadway.com/golden-tickets/) and social media channels, along with details of how to claim the prize at 5:30pm GMT on March 12, 2026.

To enter the West End Ticket Ballot, click here: https://operationmincemeat.com/golden-tickets/#uk

Entrants must be 18+ and located in the U.K. T&Cs apply.

The Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel, as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready, as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA beginning October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.