Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s a lot of buzzing news and fresh content to kick off your day on the Great White Way. SIX announced a brand new set of Queens, including Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow, while the SPAMALOT national tour offered a new peek behind the scenes. Check out how AMDA is shaping the stars of tomorrow in this video feature, and don’t miss Betsy Wolfe’s first look as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her. Plus, Carrie Coon opened up about her recent medical scare and its impact on BUG performances, and Carol Burnett brought down the house with a heartfelt Sound of Music tribute. Whether you’re after casting news, must-see performances, or the latest reviews, there’s something for every theatre lover in today’s roundup!