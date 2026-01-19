 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend: 

Jan. 19, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s a lot of buzzing news and fresh content to kick off your day on the Great White Way. SIX announced a brand new set of Queens, including Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow, while the SPAMALOT national tour offered a new peek behind the scenes. Check out how AMDA is shaping the stars of tomorrow in this video feature, and don’t miss Betsy Wolfe’s first look as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her. Plus, Carrie Coon opened up about her recent medical scare and its impact on BUG performances, and Carol Burnett brought down the house with a heartfelt Sound of Music tribute. Whether you’re after casting news, must-see performances, or the latest reviews, there’s something for every theatre lover in today’s roundup!

The Front Page
Video: How AMDA College of the Performing Arts Is Shaping the Stars of Tomorrow

There's no place like AMDA when it comes to honing your craft, and Sara Elder and Jeffery Walker III know all about it. Not only are they current AMDA students, but they were also finalists for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, presented by, you guessed it... AMDA! 
Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, and More Join SIX on Broadway

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s musical, SIX, has found its new Queens! The cast will be led by Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, and Anna Uzele.
Photos/Video: New Look At SPAMALOT National Tour

New photos and video highlights have been released for the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More Image Video: Carrie Coon Reveals Medical Scare That Led to Cancelled BUG Performances
by Josh Sharpe
Carrie Coon is setting the record straight about the recent cancelled performances of Bug on Broadway. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer shared insight into the illness that led to the cancellation of an Act 2 matinee and the final preview performance. Watch the conversation now. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More Image Video: Carol Burnett Performs 'Something Good' in PALM ROYALE Season 2 Finale
by Josh Sharpe
In the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale, the legendary Carol Burnett sang a heartfelt rendition of 'Something Good', originally performed by her chum Julie Andrews in the 1965 film The Sound of Music. Watch her full performance in the official video. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More Image Listen: Gloria Onitiri Sings 'Our Lady of the Underground' in New Single From HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
An all new single, “Our Lady of the Underground”, had been released from Hadestown. The track features Gloria Onitiri, who performed the role of Persephone in the Original West End company. Listen here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More Image Photos: Ethan Slater and More in Rehearsals for MARCEL ON THE TRAIN at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rehearsals are underway for Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company, starring Ethan Slater and more. Marcel on the Train is co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater. Check out rehearsal photos here! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More Image Photo: First Look at Betsy Wolfe as 'Madeline Ashton' in DEATH BECOMES HER
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Nominee Betsy Wolfe begins performances as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her. Get a first look at Wolfe as Madeline Ashton in the production here!. (more...)

Photos: New Look At Nick Fradiani and More In A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour
by A.A. Cristi
New production photos have been released for the national tour of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. The tour stars Nick Fradiani and is currently playing in Seattle, with additional cities scheduled nationwide.. (more...)
 
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE DISAPPEAR Off-Broadway at Audible Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audible Theater is presenting the world premiere play The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's review roundup!. (more...)    
Post Kennedy Center Split, Washington National Opera Sets Stephen Schwartz Hosted WEST SIDE STORY Gala & More
by Joshua Wright
Washington National Opera announces spring 2026 performances at venues across the D.C. area, including Treemonisha, The Crucible, and additional concerts during its 70th anniversary season.. (more...)

John Mellencamp's SMALL TOWN to Have World Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled the final production of their 94th season. Small Town, the World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical, will feature music and lyrics by John Mellencamp. (more...)
BEETLEJUICE to Hold Open Auditions For The Role Of Lydia Deetz in Central London
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Crossroads Live and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will be holding open auditions in Central London for the role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice: The Musical.. (more...)
Review: ALREADY PERFECT, King's Head Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Haven’t we all wanted to have a chat with our inner child at some point? And what if the inner child is not quite as faultless and innocent as we may think?. (more...)
Jeff Goldblum Sets New Jazz Album with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Jeff Goldblum is back with ‘Night Blooms’, the companion album to 2025’s Top 10 record ‘Still Blooming', featuring new performances from Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Listen to the first single, 'Misty' featuring Melody Gardot.. (more...)
Annaleigh Ashford Joins Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller in Apple Series THE OFF WEEKS
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will appear as a series regular in Apple TV's upcoming limited series The Off Weeks, led and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller.. (more...)
Riz Ahmed-Led HAMLET Sets North American Release Date
by Josh Sharpe
Hamlet, a new reimagining of the Shakespeare tragedy, has been acquired by Vertical for North American distribution. The movie will be released in U.S. theaters on April 10.. (more...)
Sophie Carmen-Jones and Jacqueline B. Arnold Will Return to CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
Chicago on Broadway will welcome the return of Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role of “Velma Kelly” and Jacqueline B. Arnold in the role of “Matron Mama Morton” beginning Monday, January 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. . (more...)
Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Ava Greenberg
by Nicole Rosky
Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA and Atlantic Acting School! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below.. (more...)
Dolly Parton

