Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2026- SIX To Welcome New Queens and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s a lot of buzzing news and fresh content to kick off your day on the Great White Way. SIX announced a brand new set of Queens, including Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow, while the SPAMALOT national tour offered a new peek behind the scenes. Check out how AMDA is shaping the stars of tomorrow in this video feature, and don’t miss Betsy Wolfe’s first look as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her. Plus, Carrie Coon opened up about her recent medical scare and its impact on BUG performances, and Carol Burnett brought down the house with a heartfelt Sound of Music tribute. Whether you’re after casting news, must-see performances, or the latest reviews, there’s something for every theatre lover in today’s roundup!
Video: How AMDA College of the Performing Arts Is Shaping the Stars of Tomorrow
There's no place like AMDA when it comes to honing your craft, and Sara Elder and Jeffery Walker III know all about it. Not only are they current AMDA students, but they were also finalists for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, presented by, you guessed it... AMDA!
Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, and More Join SIX on Broadway
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s musical, SIX, has found its new Queens! The cast will be led by Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, and Anna Uzele.
Photos/Video: New Look At SPAMALOT National Tour
New photos and video highlights have been released for the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT.
| Video: Carrie Coon Reveals Medical Scare That Led to Cancelled BUG Performances
by Josh Sharpe
Carrie Coon is setting the record straight about the recent cancelled performances of Bug on Broadway. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer shared insight into the illness that led to the cancellation of an Act 2 matinee and the final preview performance. Watch the conversation now. . (more...)
| Video: Carol Burnett Performs 'Something Good' in PALM ROYALE Season 2 Finale
by Josh Sharpe
In the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale, the legendary Carol Burnett sang a heartfelt rendition of 'Something Good', originally performed by her chum Julie Andrews in the 1965 film The Sound of Music. Watch her full performance in the official video. . (more...)
Listen: Gloria Onitiri Sings 'Our Lady of the Underground' in New Single From HADESTOWN
| Photos: Ethan Slater and More in Rehearsals for MARCEL ON THE TRAIN at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rehearsals are underway for Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company, starring Ethan Slater and more. Marcel on the Train is co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater. Check out rehearsal photos here! . (more...)
Photo: First Look at Betsy Wolfe as 'Madeline Ashton' in DEATH BECOMES HER
Photos: New Look At Nick Fradiani and More In A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour
Post Kennedy Center Split, Washington National Opera Sets Stephen Schwartz Hosted WEST SIDE STORY Gala & More
by Joshua Wright
Washington National Opera announces spring 2026 performances at venues across the D.C. area, including Treemonisha, The Crucible, and additional concerts during its 70th anniversary season.. (more...)
