Video: Inside Eva Noblezada's Return to THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Eva Noblezada made her return to The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Wednesday night. The musical's original 'Daisy Buchanan' joined the production once again, alongside fellow original Broadway cast member Jeremy Jordan as 'Gatsby.' The pair can be seen together through this Sunday, March 7.

Noblezada was original set to return to the production on February 5, however a vocal injury led her to postpone her first performance back to March 4.

The Great Gatsby took to social media to share video clips from her first performance, including her first entrance at the top of the show.

Watch Noblezada take her first bow back in the show, alongside Jordan.

As previously announced, Noblezada will be joined by her newly wedded husband – Broadway leading man Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) – in the show’s title role when he joins the company on Monday March 30, 2026. She will reunite with Ryan McCartan on March 8 through March 29.

Noblezada and Carney join the production direct from starring as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret; The Great Gatsby marks their first reunion on the Broadway stage since Hadestown, and their first time performing together on Broadway as husband and wife.

About The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, the hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.”

The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

Continuing in the cast are Broadway favorites Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim. The production’s standout ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Mike Schwitter (Pippin), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Jessica Mallare White (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia), Kyla Stone (Harmony). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), and Alex Prakken (New York, New York) round out the cast as swings.

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby is presented by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin. The musical features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Fight & Intimacy Coordinator is Rocío Mendez. Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Broadway run – which started previews Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre – continued the show’s record-breaking path, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025. The acclaim roars on worldwide as The Great Gatsby has thrilled international audiences in London’s West End; Seoul, South Korea; and on U.S. National Tour.