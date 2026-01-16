Photo: First Look at Betsy Wolfe as 'Madeline Ashton' in DEATH BECOMES HER

Tony Nominee Betsy Wolfe begins performances as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her tonight, Friday, January 16. Get a first look at Wolfe as Madeline Ashton here!

A new block of tickets has been released for Death Becomes Her. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony Award Nominee Marco Pennette, and an original score by Tony Award Nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and currently stars Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan).

The cast also features Marija Abney, Kate Bailey, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartman, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck, and Dee Roscioli.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman