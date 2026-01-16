 tracker
Listen: Gloria Onitiri Sings 'Our Lady of the Underground' in New Single From HADESTOWN

Onitiri performed the role of Persephone in the Original West End company. 

By: Jan. 16, 2026



An all new single, “Our Lady of the Underground”, had been released from Hadestown. The track features Gloria Onitiri, who performed the role of Persephone in the Original West End company. The single is available on stream platforms here

Hadestown: Live from London is available in digital formats, CD and vinyl. The digital album can be experienced in surround sound via one of the very first dedicated Dolby Atmos mixes to be created for a West End musical. Hadestown: Live from London cracked the Top 10 on Billboard’s “Cast Album” sales chart, debuting at #9.  

The album was recorded during a live performance of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre in London on August 25, 2024. This album was produced by Grammy® winners David LaiTodd Sickafoose, and Anaïs Mitchell. This recording represents the Olivier-nominated Original Cast of the London West End production of Hadestown.

 Hadestown: Live from London features Dónal Finn (Orpheus), Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice), Zachary James (Hades), Melanie La Barrie (Hermes), Gloria Onitiri (Persephone), Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel (Fates), Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt BambergerBeth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short (Workers), with Lucinda BuckleyWinny HerbertRyesha HiggsEdiz MahmutMiriam NyarkoBrianna Ogunbawo, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.

Hadestown: Live from London is available as a deluxe gatefold vinyl in a hand-numbered limited edition of just 3,000 copies, complete with a unique pop-up scene featuring the London cast and stage set, in addition to a standard vinyl edition. Both vinyl versions feature 47 minutes of highlights from the show, pressed on 140g black vinyl, packaged in a 3mm sleeve. They contain a 6-page booklet, which includes a synopsis, credits and exclusive production photos. The compact disc and digital editions include more than 20 minutes of additional music featuring five songs exclusive to those formats. The CD is packaged in an 8-page booklet containing a synopsis, credits, exclusive production photos, and an exclusive essay by Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell.

Hadestown is the winner of 8 Tony Awards including “Best Score” and “Best Musical,” and Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theatre Album.” The show continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, six years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018. Hadestown celebrated its 6th  anniversary on Broadway in April 2024, and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical. The show’s journey to Broadway began over a decade ago, with Mitchell’s Grammy-nominated 2010 concept album featuring guest vocals by Ani DiFranco, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Ben Knox Miller (The Low Anthem), and more.

Before arriving on the West End, Hadestown opened on Broadway in 2019 – where it’s still playing over six years later – and had fully staged productions at Manhattan’s New York Theatre Workshop, Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, and London’s National Theatre. 

Hadestown now holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 100-year history. Demand for tickets continues to grow, with advance bookings currently available in the UK and Broadway into September 2026.



