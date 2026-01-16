John Mellencamp's SMALL TOWN to Have World Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled the final production of their 94th season. Small Town, the World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical, will feature music and lyrics by John Mellencamp, a book by Naomi Wallace, and directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. The new musical will run Thursday October 1, 2026 through Sunday November 1, 2026.

Step into the story of a small town in free-fall. Including John Mellencamp’s greatest hits, this isn’t just a musical—it’s a story of the men and women living on the edge of the promise. Follow Jack and Diane, two star-crossed lovers refusing to let the world break them or bury their youthful fire.

Through the echoes of “Hurts So Good,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “Small Town,” and the iconic “Jack and Diane,” witness a multigenerational community at a crossroads, making tough choices in a desperate bid for a better life.

The 2026 season also includes previously announced productions Ain’t Too Proud (May 14 – June 13), Hello, Dolly! (June 18 – July 18), City of Angels (July 23 – August 22), and The Producers (August 27 – September 26).