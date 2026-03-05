BEACHES to Celebrate Box Office Opening With Special Ticket Deal and Cast Appearances
Beaches, A New Musical will hold an official Box Office Opening event at 10AM on Monday March 9th at The Majestic Theatre, with a 2-for-1 ticket offer, giveaways, and appearances by leading ladies Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.
In the spirit of friendship, Beaches, A New Musical invites fans to bring their bestie, bring their family and bring their hero to purchase special 2-for-1 tickets to select preview performances (subject to availability). In addition, the first 50 people in line will receive a Beaches tote bag filled with items guaranteed to make a perfect beach day!
Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical, set to begin previews on Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.
The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by powerhouse stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.
Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.