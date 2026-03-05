BEACHES to Celebrate Box Office Opening With Special Ticket Deal and Cast Appearances

Beaches, A New Musical will hold an official Box Office Opening event at 10AM on Monday March 9th at The Majestic Theatre, with a 2-for-1 ticket offer, giveaways, and appearances by leading ladies Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.



In the spirit of friendship, Beaches, A New Musical invites fans to bring their bestie, bring their family and bring their hero to purchase special 2-for-1 tickets to select preview performances (subject to availability). In addition, the first 50 people in line will receive a Beaches tote bag filled with items guaranteed to make a perfect beach day!



Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical, set to begin previews on Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.

