Photos: Jodi Benson and Marcia Mitzman Gaven Join the Cast of PEN PALS

The four-time extended Off-Broadway play Pen Pals welcomes Disney Legend Jodi Benson and Tony Nominee Marcia Mitzman Gaven, who will star as the final pairing of Bernie and Mags at the DR2 Theatre. The show will close as planned on March 15, 2026. Check out photos below!

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person. Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Jodi Benson, Disney Legend best known as the iconic voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Barbie in Pixar’s Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3. Broadway: Tony & Helen Hayes nominations for Crazy for You, plus Smile, Rose in Gypsy, and Dolly in Hello, Dolly!. Film/TV: Iris Maddox in Netflix’s hit series “Sweet Magnolia’s” Flubber, Enchanted, Wreck-It Ralph 2, Wingfeather Saga. A celebrated concert soloist worldwide.

Marcia Mitzman Gaven Tony nominee for The Who’s Tommy. Broadway/Lincoln Center/off Broadway credits include Chess, Zorba, Grease, Welcome to the Club, Little Shop of Horrors, South Pacific, Brigadoon, and Sweeney Todd. LA credits include Ovation and Drama Critics Circle Award–winning performances in Ragtime and Chess. Film/TV: extensive voice work, including Maude Flanders, Helen Lovejoy, Luann Van Houten, and Miss Hoover on “The Simpsons”.

The newest cast joins a long line of amazing women who have inhabited the roles of Bernie and Mags who also include Brooke Adams, Sharna Burgess, Kate Burton, Kathleen Chalfant, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michelle Clunie, Veanne Cox, Marcia Cross, Catherine Curtin, Carmen Cusack, Paige Davis, Johanna Day, Megan Follows, Melissa Gilbert, Montego Glover, Randy Graff, Marilu Henner, Sharon Lawrence, Beth Leavel, Priscilla Lopez, Maureen McCormick, Nancy McKeon, Ellen McLaughlin, Mary Beth Peil, Pauletta Pearson Washington, Emily Skinner, Gina Torres, and Gail Winar.

Creative team includes Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), David C. Woolard (Costume Design), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager). Pen Pals is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, Rachel Stange, Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard & Scott Stolzenberg, Holly Garman, Michael Graf, Cherie Lindley, in association with NJ Repertory Company, Heiress Productions, Inc. General Management: LDK Productions / Michael Shannon