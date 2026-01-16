Jeff Goldblum Sets New Jazz Album with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More

Jeff Goldblum is back with ‘Night Blooms’, the companion album to 2025’s Top 10 record ‘Still Blooming', featuring new performances from Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Set for release on June 5th, 2026, on Universal's recently relaunched Fontana label, ‘Night Blooms’ features Jeff’s longtime band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and follows his turn as The Wizard in the two-part Wicked movie.

Night Blooms explores the musical affinities Goldblum developed on set with his Wicked co-stars while deepening new relationships with singing sensation Charlie Puth, the British artist dodie, and the jazz legend Melody Gardot, among others.

The first single, now available, features Gardot and is titled ‘Misty’: Erroll Garner’s classic reimagined as a funky jazz boogaloo with a new arrangement by bassist Alex Frank and ‘black-belt organist’ Joe Bagg. Listen to it below.

Night Blooms offers new takes on standards from Hollywood’s golden era, again featuring the vocals of Goldblum himself, as well as his piano playing throughout. Erivo duets with Jeff on “If I Only Had A Brain” from The Wizard of Ozand there is a detour into pop with Haley Reinhart’s versions of songs by Taylor Swift and Loreen.

Also featured is a new take on the standard “Mean To Me” by dodie, and Charlie Puth adds complex 5-part harmonies to the Rodgers and Hart classic “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered”. The album closes with four songs from Still Blooming, including Scarlett Johansson’s version of “The Best Is Yet To Come”, now presented in new, intimate versions.

More announcements are forthcoming, with rumours of UK live dates dates ahead.

‘Night Blooms’ Tracklisting:

1. Misty - Feat. Melody Gardot

2 . Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered - Feat. Charlie Puth

3. Secret Track

4. If I Only Had A Brain - Feat. Cynthia Erivo

5 . Mean To Me - Feat. dodie

6. As Time Goes By - Feat. Jeff Goldblum

7 . Tattoo - Feat. Haley Reinhart

8. Lover - Feat. Haley Reinhart

9. We’ll Meet Again [Late Night Session] - Feat. Cynthia Erivo

10. I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) [Late Night Session] - Feat. Ariana Grande

11. Stella By Starlight [Late Night Session] - Feat. Maiya Sykes

12. The Best Is Yet To Come [Late Night Session] - Feat. Scarlett Johansson