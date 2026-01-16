Photos: New Look At Nick Fradiani and More In A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour

New production photographs have been released for the North American tour of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

Nick Fradiani stars as Neil Diamond – Then in the touring production, continuing in the role after joining the Broadway company in October 2023. Fradiani won American Idol in 2015 and has released two solo albums, Hurricane and Past My Past. He is joined by Tony nominee Robert Westenberg as Neil Diamond – Now.

The tour cast also includes Mary Page Nance as Marcia Murphey, Lisa Reneé Pitts as Doctor, Michael Accardo as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, Heidi Kettenring as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond, Tiffany Tatreau as Jaye Posner, and Gene Weygandt as Fred Weintraub and Tommy O’Rourke.

The ensemble, known as “The Noise,” features Tom Bottelsen, Joe Caskey, Denver Dizon (swing), Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (swing), Christian Maxwell Henry, Ginger Hurley, Jer (swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (swing), Ellen McGihon, Dimitri Joseph Moïse (swing), Sami Murphy (swing), Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Vanessa Aurora Sierra, Nik Vlachos (swing), and J’Kobe Wallace.

The national tour launched in September 2024 and has since welcomed more than one million audience members. The production is currently playing at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle through January 18, 2026, with additional cities scheduled throughout the year.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise tells the story of the Brooklyn-born artist’s rise to international fame. Diamond’s career includes more than 120 million albums sold worldwide, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett and a book by Anthony McCarten.

The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kevin Adams, sound designer Jessica Paz, and hair and wig designer Luc Verschueren. Music supervision and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

The national tour is directed by Austin Regan, with choreography by Yasmine Lee and music direction by James Olmstead. Stage management is led by Richard A. Leigh, with company management by Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.

