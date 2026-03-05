Listen: PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Releases ‘Marmalade’ Single For World Book Day 2026

The new UK hit Paddington the Musical has released a new studio recording of the song “Marmalade” in celebration of World Book Day 2026. Listen to the new track now!

Described as “the perfect soundtrack to World Book Day,” by the production the song highlights themes of storytelling, imagination, and adventure inspired by the beloved Paddington stories.

In partnership with Hal Leonard, fans will also be able to download the official “Marmalade” sheet music for free from the publisher’s website for the next three months.

The production recently announced an extension through 2026 – Michael Bond’s centenary year - until 14 February 2027.

The cast of Paddington includes Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), James Hameed (Paddington Voice and Remote Puppetry, and Young Man), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), Arti Shah (Paddington On-stage performer), in the role of Jonathan Brown Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse, and Alternate Paddington On-stage Performers Abbie Purvis and Ali Sarebani; with Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland, Simon Shorten and Hassan Taj.

Matt Brind (Musical Supervisor, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Ellen Kane (Choreographer), Tom Pye (Scenic Designer), Gabriella Slade (Costume Designer), Tahra Zafar (Paddington Bear Designer), Neil Austin (Lighting Designer), Gareth Owen (Sound Designer), Ash J Woodward (Video Designer and Animation), Campbell Young Associates (Hair, Wig & Make-Up Designer), Majid Adin (Illustration and additional Animation), Laura Bangay (Musical Director), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director), Nick Hockaday (Young Persons’ Casting Director), Annabelle Davis (Paddington Casting Director), Javier Marzan (Physical Comedy Consultant), Tobago Crusoe and Felix Ruiz (Additional Music Consultants).

Hold on to your hats for the world premiere of Paddington the Musical in London’s West End. When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.

But London isn’t all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Packed with show-stopping songs, dazzling choreography, mischief and mayhem at every turn – and of course, marmalade sandwiches – Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond’s books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.