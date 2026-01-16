Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, and More Join SIX on Broadway

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s musical, Six, has found its new Queens! Beginning February 16, the cast will feature two newcomers to the Queendom who are making their Broadway debuts - Dylan Mulvaney (The Least Problematic Woman in the World, TikTok series Days of Girlhood) as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney’s Moana 2) as Katherine Howard.

Returning from the original Broadway cast of Six are Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks (Six, Some Like It Hot) as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele (Six; New York, New York) as Catherine Parr; and returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of Six are Olivia Donalson (Six, the Dolly Parton musical) as Anna of Cleves. Current Alternates, Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash, will continue in their respective roles.

Current Broadway on-stage cast members will play their final performance on February 15.

About Six the Musical

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 173 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

The National Tour of Six is currently playing cities throughout the US. Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe.

Meet the Queens

Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon). Grammy and Emmy-winning actress Adrianna Hicks is so excited to be returning to Six on Broadway! Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Sugar), Six (Catherine of Aragon), The Color Purple Revival (Celie u/s), Aladdin (Fortune Teller). Tour/Regional: Six, The Color Purple Revival Tour (Celie); The Wiz (Dorothy) at Sacramento Music Circus, Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). International: Sister Act Germany, Legally Blonde Austria. Concert: Michael Bublé Call Me Irresistible Tour (Backup Singer). Insta: @missadriannahicks. Proverbs 3:5-6

Dylan Mulvaney (Anne Boleyn) is an actress, comedian, and New York Times best-selling author who is best known for her viral Days of Girlhood series. Theatre: The Least Problematic Woman in the World (Lortel Theatre), The Drowsy Chaperone (Carnegie Hall), The Book of Mormon (National Tour), Day 365 LIVE! (The Rainbow Room), We Aren’t Kids Anymore (West End), F*GHAG (Edinburgh Fringe). TV: “The Buccaneers” (Apple). Dylan is a graduate of CCM Musical Theatre.

Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves) is thrilled to be returning to the Queendom! She was last seen in the world premiere of Dolly Parton’s true original musical and of course as Anna of Cleves in the 1st National tour and Broadway company of Six! She also previously made her Broadway debut as the Fortune Teller in Disney’s Aladdin. A huge thank you to the Six team, Tara Rubin Casting, and Headline Talent Agency for this return to the throne, and love you Mother, friends, family, for the endless support! Instagram: @oliviadonalson

ABIGAIL BARLOW (Katherine Howard) is a GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter, and composer best known for her viral pop songs including “Heartbreak Hotel” (20m+ independent streams), and as 1/2 of Barlow and Bear - the writing duo behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album and Disney’s Moana 2, which tallied the biggest opening in history for an animated film and cemented Barlow and Bear as the youngest, first, and only female composing team to write all the songs for a Disney film. With over 2.3 million TikTok followers, a Forbes 30 Under 30 nod, and 75m+ Spotify streams, Abigail is currently at work on multiple projects spanning music, film, TV, and stage.

Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr) returns to the blue sequins with jubilation and mom brain. Broadway: New York, New York (Francine), Once On This Island (Andrea). TV: Dear Edward (Apple TV+), City On A Hill (Showtime), FBI (CBS). Awards: Drama Desk Ensemble Award (Six). Education: Texas State University. Instagram: @ms.uzele. Thank you to Brian Davidson, Peter Van Dam, and Glenn for your unwavering belief in me. This one’s for my little Z.