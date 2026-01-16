Video: How AMDA College of the Performing Arts Is Shaping the Stars of Tomorrow

There's no place like AMDA when it comes to honing your craft, and Sara Elder and Jeffery Walker III know all about it. Not only are they current AMDA students, but they were also finalists for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, presented by, you guessed it... AMDA! The two winners of Next On Stage: Season 6 (announced on Sunday, January 18) will receive an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship.

With Campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA offers Conservatory Undergraduate, Graduate, and Extension programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance, Film & Television Arts, and more. For more than 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has continued to lead the education community with creative and innovative programs for emerging performing artists. Schedule an audition today at amda.edu and study at AMDA, where artists create.

"Classes feel like a safe space for me to play and learn and grow," Elder explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The teachers make it a space space as well- i feel like I'v emade great relationships with all of the teachers. They really just want you to do your very best and to prepare you for the industry."

Watch in this video as the duo chats more about their AMDA journey. Don't forget to tune in for the Next On Stage: Season 6 finale on Sunday, January 18 (12pm).