Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert





The cast of Maybe Happy Ending recently performed as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series! Darren Criss, Helen J. Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi performed selections from the show, backed by a ten-person orchestra.

The cast performed “Where You Belong”, "The Rainy Day We Met”, “A Sentimental Person,” and “When You’re in Love."

The show's writers Will Aronson and Hue Park served as emcees. Musical direction is led by John Yun, who also performs on keys and serves as conductor. The orchestra includes Cenovia Cummins and Rachel Handman Robison on violin, Orlando Wells on viola, Jessica Wang on cello, and Conrad Korsch on bass. Joshua Mark Samuels provides percussion on drums, glockenspiel, and malletKAT. The wind and brass section features Rick Heckman on clarinet, alto sax, and piccolo; John Bailey on trumpet and flugelhorn; and Julie Dombroski-Jones on trombone.

Check out the video here!

About Maybe Happy Ending

The cast on Broadway currently stars Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi, as well as Steven Huynh, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo, and Claire Kwon.

Helen J Shen played her final performance as “Claire” on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Darren Criss will play his final performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.