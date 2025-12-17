Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2025- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Leads the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with a fresh roundup of all the biggest stories and behind-the-scenes moments lighting up the theatre world. Danny Burstein shares his holiday traditions as he marks his 21st Broadway show, while the latest Broadway grosses deliver big box office news. Get a look inside the cast of Audible Theater's intriguing new comedy, The Disappear, and check out the star-studded photo highlights from Kandi Burruss in & Juliet to Ne-Yo's Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. Exciting casting announcements are making buzz, too: Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett are set to lead Beaches on Broadway, while Simu Liu is preparing for his Broadway debut! Plus, catch the exclusive first look at “Love Is An Open Door” from Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse, and don't miss the first trailer for the Tovah Feldshuh documentary. There's tons more—including industry news, review roundups, and international updates—so dive in below for everything you need to start your Broadway day!
Twelve Days of Christmas: Danny Burstein
It wouldn't be a proper Broadway season without the presence of Danny Burstein, who this year is appearing in his 21st Broadway show- Marjorie Prime. On opening night he paused to tell us which movie is a Christmas staple in his house...
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/14/25 - Total Gross of $43,941,878
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/14/2025.
Photos: Meet the Cast of Audible Theater's THE DISAPPEAR
Audible Theater will soon present the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt – featuring Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Anna Mirodin, and Miriam Silverman.
|Exclusive: 'Love Is An Open Door' From Paper Mill's FROZEN
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Samantha Williams and Sam Gravitte performing 'Love is An Open Door' from Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Disney's Frozen. Frozen continues performances throughout this holiday season, running through Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Paper Mill Playhouse.. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Trailer for New Tovah Feldshuh Documentary
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Tovah, a new documentary film celebrating the life and career of Broadway performer Tovah Feldshuh. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party
by Bruce Glikas
Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Check out photos from her curtain call, backstage, and after party at Sardi's below!. (more...)
| Photo: Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood in BUG on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See a first look photo of Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts, and starring Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood.. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at Ne-Yo in HELL'S KITCHEN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo's Broadway debut in the role of Davis in Hell's Kitchen, featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.. (more...)
Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett Will Lead BEACHES on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Following its sold-out, award-winning international premiere, Beaches, A New Musical will open on Broadway this spring at the Majestic Theatre, for a limited New York engagement to launch its multi-city National Tour.. (more...)
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Won't Star in a Broadway Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Though Amanda Seyfried enjoys appearing in movie musicals, the performer has revealed that she won't be starring in any on Broadway, due to intense stage fright. . (more...)
JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL To Launch UK And Ireland Tour In 2027
by A.A. Cristi
JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL has announced a major UK and Ireland tour opening at Curve, Leicester, in March 2027. The production tells the story behind the 1985 Live Aid concerts and features music by artists including Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Madonna.. (more...)
|
