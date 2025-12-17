Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2025- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Leads the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with a fresh roundup of all the biggest stories and behind-the-scenes moments lighting up the theatre world. Danny Burstein shares his holiday traditions as he marks his 21st Broadway show, while the latest Broadway grosses deliver big box office news. Get a look inside the cast of Audible Theater's intriguing new comedy, The Disappear, and check out the star-studded photo highlights from Kandi Burruss in & Juliet to Ne-Yo's Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. Exciting casting announcements are making buzz, too: Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett are set to lead Beaches on Broadway, while Simu Liu is preparing for his Broadway debut! Plus, catch the exclusive first look at “Love Is An Open Door” from Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse, and don't miss the first trailer for the Tovah Feldshuh documentary. There's tons more—including industry news, review roundups, and international updates—so dive in below for everything you need to start your Broadway day!