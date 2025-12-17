 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2025- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Leads the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 17, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2025- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Leads the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with a fresh roundup of all the biggest stories and behind-the-scenes moments lighting up the theatre world. Danny Burstein shares his holiday traditions as he marks his 21st Broadway show, while the latest Broadway grosses deliver big box office news. Get a look inside the cast of Audible Theater's intriguing new comedy, The Disappear, and check out the star-studded photo highlights from Kandi Burruss in & Juliet to Ne-Yo's Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen. Exciting casting announcements are making buzz, too: Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett are set to lead Beaches on Broadway, while Simu Liu is preparing for his Broadway debut! Plus, catch the exclusive first look at “Love Is An Open Door” from Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse, and don't miss the first trailer for the Tovah Feldshuh documentary. There's tons more—including industry news, review roundups, and international updates—so dive in below for everything you need to start your Broadway day!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2025- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Leads the Grosses and More
Twelve Days of Christmas: Danny Burstein

It wouldn't be a proper Broadway season without the presence of Danny Burstein, who this year is appearing in his 21st Broadway show- Marjorie Prime. On opening night he paused to tell us which movie is a Christmas staple in his house...
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/14/25
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/14/25 - Total Gross of $43,941,878

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/14/2025.
Photos: Meet the Cast of Audible Theater's THE DISAPPEAR
Photos: Meet the Cast of Audible Theater's THE DISAPPEAR

Audible Theater will soon present the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt – featuring Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Anna Mirodin, and Miriam Silverman.

Exclusive: 'Love Is An Open Door' From Paper Mill's FROZEN
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Samantha Williams and Sam Gravitte performing 'Love is An Open Door' from Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Disney's Frozen. Frozen continues performances throughout this holiday season, running through Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Paper Mill Playhouse.. (more...)
 
Video: Watch the Trailer for New Tovah Feldshuh Documentary
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for Tovah, a new documentary film celebrating the life and career of Broadway performer Tovah Feldshuh. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party
by Bruce Glikas
Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Check out photos from her curtain call, backstage, and after party at Sardi's below!. (more...)
Photo: Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood in BUG on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See a first look photo of Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts, and starring Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood.. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Ne-Yo in HELL'S KITCHEN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo's Broadway debut in the role of Davis in Hell's Kitchen, featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.. (more...)
 
Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Announces JanArtsNYC 2026
by Stephi Wild
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced programming for JanArtsNYC, the annual collection of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January in NYC.. (more...)  
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think Of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at the Ambassadors Theatre?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… Inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity is a new story live on stage. What did the critics think?. (more...)    
Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett Will Lead BEACHES on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Following its sold-out, award-winning international premiere, Beaches, A New Musical will open on Broadway this spring at the Majestic Theatre, for a limited New York engagement to launch its multi-city National Tour.. (more...)

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Won't Star in a Broadway Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Though Amanda Seyfried enjoys appearing in movie musicals, the performer has revealed that she won't be starring in any on Broadway, due to intense stage fright. . (more...)

Josh Groban to Play North American Arena Tour with Jennifer Hudson
by Josh Sharpe
Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has shared plans for a North American tour with special guest, EGOT-winning artist host Jennifer Hudson.. (more...)
Two Suspects Arrested After False Bomb Threat at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
by Stephi Wild
Two suspects were arrested after a false bomb threat was made on the evening of December 14 at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Learn more here.. (more...)
WICKED's Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in Talks to Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in London
by Stephi Wild
Wicked's Glinda and Fiyero, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, are in talks to reunite on stage in a new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical Sunday in the Park With George, directed by Marianne Elliott, in London in 2027.. (more...)
Simu Liu Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY!
by Stephi Wild
Actor Simu Liu will make his Broadway debut in the smash hit play Oh, Mary! Liu will join the Broadway comedy as “Mary’s Teacher” beginning on Tuesday, February 3, for performances through Tuesday, April 21.. (more...)
Jodie Steele to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as Heather Chandler for a Limited Time
by Chloe Rabinowitz
McKenzie Kurtz played her final performance as Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical. The production will welcome back Jodie Steele in her original West End role as Heather Chandler.. (more...)
McKenzie Kurtz Plays Final Performance in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
McKenzie Kurtz has played her final performance in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway. The Wicked alum took to Instagram to share that she took her final bow as 'Heather Chandler' on Monday night.. (more...)
Universal Studios UK Theme Park Approved in Bedford Opening Door to Potential WICKED-Themed Experiences
by Joshua Wright
The UK government has approved plans for a new Universal Studios theme park and resort in Bedford, raising the possibility of attractions themed to Universal franchises, including WICKED.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Featured on Oscars Shortlist in 7 Categories
by Josh Sharpe
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards, with Wicked: For Good appearing in seven categories, including Casting, Cinematography, Music, and more.. (more...)
Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich and Linda Emond to Star in BECKY SHAW on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Second Stage Theater has unveiled the initial cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman.. (more...)

JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL To Launch UK And Ireland Tour In 2027
by A.A. Cristi
JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL has announced a major UK and Ireland tour opening at Curve, Leicester, in March 2027. The production tells the story behind the 1985 Live Aid concerts and features music by artists including Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Madonna.. (more...)

Sarah Paulson

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And I will be like Mother Mary
With the power in my veins
To believe in all the things
I've yet to be."

- Songs for a New World

