Universal Studios UK Theme Park Approved in Bedford Opening Door to Potential WICKED-Themed Experiences

The Bedford Independent reports that the UK government has formally approved plans for a major new Universal Studios theme park and resort in Bedford, marking a significant expansion of Universal Destinations & Experiences into the UK market. The approval was granted through a Special Development Order laid before Parliament and set to come into force on January 12, 2026.

The development, planned for the former brickworks site at Kempston Hardwick, allows Universal to build an "Entertainment Resort Complex" spanning approximately 268 hectares. The project includes permission for one or more theme parks, visitor accommodation, retail and dining areas, sports and conference facilities, and supporting infrastructure.

While specific attractions have not yet been announced, the approval has prompted early discussion about which Universal-owned properties could be featured at the park. Among them is WICKED, which Universal has significantly expanded as a global franchise following the release of its film adaptation. The resort is expected to attract between 8.5 and 12 million visitors annually, according to government estimates.

Further details on the park’s themed lands, attractions, and timeline are expected to be announced by Universal Destinations & Experiences as the project moves into its next phase.