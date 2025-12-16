WICKED's Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey in Talks to Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in London

With the hype of the movie adaptation of Wicked still fresh, the film's Glinda and Fiyero, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, are in talks to reunite on stage soon. According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, Grande and Bailey are in "early planning stages" to team up for a new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical Sunday in the Park With George, directed by Marianne Elliott, in London in 2027.

At this time, no official announcement has been made, as many moving parts are still in the works. However, the production is eyeing a summer 2027 opening at the Barbican Theatre.

The production would reunite Bailey with Elliott, with whom he previously worked on the 2018 production of Company.

Grande also confirmed in a recent New York Times piece that she was working on something for the stage, noting, "It’s not on Broadway, but it’s something that I’m very excited about and inspired by."

Grande previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Bailey began his career as a child actor in Royal Shakespeare Company productions and by eight was performing as Gavroche in a West End production of Les Misérables. He starred in Othello in 2013, The York Realist in 2018, c*ckin 2022, and Richard II in 2025. He also notably appeared in the London revival of The Last Five Years in 2016 and the West End gender-swapped revival of Company in 2019.

About Sunday in the Park With George

Sunday in the Park With George premiered on Broadway in 1984, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters. The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for design (and a nomination for Best Musical), and numerous Drama Desk Awards. Several subsequent revivals followed, including the 2005–2006 UK production first presented at the Menier Chocolate Factory, its 2008 Broadway transfer, and a 2017 Broadway revival, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

The show was last seen in London at the Menier Chocolate Factory, opening on November 14, 2005, and closing on March 17, 2006. The production starred Daniel Evans and Anna-Jane Casey, with direction by Sam Buntrock. The production transferred to the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, opening on May 23, 2006, and closing on September 2, 2006. Jenna Russell replaced Casey. The revival received six Olivier Award nominations overall, and won five in total including Outstanding Musical Production, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.