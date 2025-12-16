McKenzie Kurtz Plays Final Performance in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

McKenzie Kurtz has played her final performance in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway. The Wicked alum took to Instagram to share that she took her final bow as 'Heather Chandler' on Monday night.

"I have loved every minute of being in this show and I’m going to miss these people so much," she wrote. "1,000 thank yous to our fantastic team, my fabulous castmates, our incredible crew and most of all, the fans!"

Kurtz has been seen on Broadway in Wicked, The Heart of Rock N' Roll, and Frozen. She was also seen in the recent Kennedy Center production of the musical adaptation of Schmigadoon.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas