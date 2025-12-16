Two Suspects Arrested After False Bomb Threat at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Two suspects were arrested after a false bomb threat was made on the evening of December 14 at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Patch reports.

According to the NYPD, a man and a woman entered the theater at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday and dropped a suitcase off at security, which they said contained a bomb. The pair then proceeded to break into the theater's auditorium space during a live performance.

Security officers at the theater detained both suspects and held them until police arrived, NYPD officials said. The audience was not evacuated. There was no explosive device in the suitcase.

The NYPD arrested the two suspects, Winifred Haun, 66, and Parke Stephen, 72, who were charged with petty larceny, reckless endangerment, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Police said the incident is under further investigation.

Read the original story on Patch.

About Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Founded by Alvin Ailey on March 30, 1958, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is one of the most acclaimed dance companies in the world. With a repertory that includes close to 300 works by more than 100 choreographers, it has performed in more than 70 countries on six continents and has been designated a "vital American Cultural Ambassador to the World” by a US Congressional resolution.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was established to uplift the African American experience while transcending boundaries of race, faith, and nationality with its universal humanity. As the company grew, Mr. Ailey invited dancers of all backgrounds to be a part of his vision while reimagining his company as a “library of dance,” a home for a wide range of choreographers’ works that might otherwise be lost—the first modern dance company of its kind. He expanded the global audience for dance with his visionary model and technically dazzling works.

Before his untimely death in 1989, Mr. Ailey named Judith Jamison as his successor, and for 21 years she brought the company to unprecedented success before appointing Robert Battle to steward the Company from 2011–2023. In 2025, Alicia Graf Mack became the organization's fourth artistic director. A former Ailey dancer under both Ms. Jamison and Mr. Battle and a former dean and director of the Dance Division at The Juilliard School, Ms. Graf Mack brings her passion for dance and dance education to the continuation of the AILEY tradition.